“He is not fit to occupy any public post…”, K Annamalai Says Of Rahul Gandhi's Remark About 'Panauti'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on November 21 slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought ill luck to India’s cricket team in the World Cup final, which he attended in Ahmedabad on November 19.
