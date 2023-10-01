trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669382
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"He Is Reassuring The Entire World", S Jaishankar, Who Illustrated PM Modi's Strong Leadership

|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 30 exemplified Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership and said that he is reassuring the entire world. Talking about the tense moments before the landing of Chandrayaan-3, EAM said that nobody can do better reassurance than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Follow Us

All Videos

Swachhata Hi Seva: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Part In Cleanliness Campaign
play icon2:11
Swachhata Hi Seva: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Part In Cleanliness Campaign
Modi has become a fan of Ankit Baiyanpuriya! 'Will learn something from you..' video went viral
play icon13:11
Modi has become a fan of Ankit Baiyanpuriya! 'Will learn something from you..' video went viral
Breaking News: Anti-national slogans on the walls of JNU
play icon4:47
Breaking News: Anti-national slogans on the walls of JNU
Breaking News: Hafiz's close friend shot dead in Karachi
play icon5:14
Breaking News: Hafiz's close friend shot dead in Karachi
PM Modi Meets Social Media Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya, Greets Him With 'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane'
play icon4:48
PM Modi Meets Social Media Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya, Greets Him With 'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane'

Trending Videos

Swachhata Hi Seva: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Part In Cleanliness Campaign
play icon2:11
Swachhata Hi Seva: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Part In Cleanliness Campaign
Modi has become a fan of Ankit Baiyanpuriya! 'Will learn something from you..' video went viral
play icon13:11
Modi has become a fan of Ankit Baiyanpuriya! 'Will learn something from you..' video went viral
Breaking News: Anti-national slogans on the walls of JNU
play icon4:47
Breaking News: Anti-national slogans on the walls of JNU
Breaking News: Hafiz's close friend shot dead in Karachi
play icon5:14
Breaking News: Hafiz's close friend shot dead in Karachi
PM Modi Meets Social Media Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya, Greets Him With 'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane'
play icon4:48
PM Modi Meets Social Media Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya, Greets Him With 'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane'
India,