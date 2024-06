videoDetails

'Will PM Modi keep his promises to Andhra and Bihar',asks Jairam Ramesh

Sonam | Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

After the Lok Sabha elections, Congress has asked 4 questions to Prime Minister Modi. Congress asked 2 questions related to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. In these questions, the demand for special statehood for Bihar-Andhra has been asked. Along with this, Congress Party has asked questions to the PM regarding caste census in the entire country.