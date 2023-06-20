NewsVideos
Health Minister Chairs Meeting On Public Health Preparedness Amid Intensifying Heat-Waves In Country

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on June 20 chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to review public health preparedness amid intensifying heatwaves across the country. Senior officials of the Ministry of Health, NITI Aayog, ICMR DG, IMD DG, AIIMS Director, and many other officials and doctors participated in the meeting.

