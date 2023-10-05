trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671096
Heart-wrenching video surfaced from Lucknow! Innocent child stuck in lift for 10 minutes

Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Lucknow Lift News: A heart-wrenching video has surfaced from Lucknow. In this video, an innocent child is seen trapped in the lift for about 10 minutes. See in this report how those 10 minutes of terror must have been for that girl.
