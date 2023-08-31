trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655837
Heartwarming pictures of PM Modi celebrating Raksha Bandhan with children at 7LKM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Celebrating bond of Raksha Bandhan, school children tied rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7LKM. The children greeted PM Modi with smiles as they tied the sacred thread to him at his official residence. Prime Minister Modi greeted the girls with an affectionate smile, asking their names and classes.
