Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Temple on the second day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Long queues are being seen in Ayodhya's Ram temple ever since the temple opened for common devotees after Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Meanwhile, heavy crowd of Ram devotees is being witnessed in Ram temple for the second consecutive day. Watch exclusive pictures in this report.

