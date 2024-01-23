trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712889
Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
After Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha, doors have opened for common Ram devotees from today. Heavy flood of Ram Devotees have gathered outside temple premises to get a glimpse of lord Rama. Ram devotees will be able to see Ramlala till 10:00 pm and Aarti of Ramlala will be performed 3 times in the temple. Thousands of people were seen waiting outside the entrance of the temple to have darshan of Ramlala.

