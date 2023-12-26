trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702939
Heavy Fog Disrupts Delhi Flights – Watch Video

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
As winter tightens its grip on Delhi, the city finds itself shrouded in the densest fog, causing significant disruptions to flight operations. With zero visibility impacting air travel, the situation is evident in the attached video. Stay informed about the current weather conditions and the challenges faced by travelers as they navigate through the thick fog.

