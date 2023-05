videoDetails

Heavy landslide on Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district,

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

Heavy landslide has been observed in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. A portion of the mountain came crashing down on the road near Helang in Chamoli district. Happened on Badrinath Highway. But there was no loss of life.