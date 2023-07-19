trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637342
Heavy Monsoon rains causes trouble in Gujarat

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Gujarat Flood 2023: Due to Monsoon 2023, heavy rains have been seen in many parts of the country. Meanwhile, a flood-like situation has arisen in Gujarat. Due to which people are facing many problems. Know what is the current situation in this report.
NITISH KUMAR: Nitish Kumar is angry due to Sonia Gandhi being active and not discussing the blue print
play icon9:16
NITISH KUMAR: Nitish Kumar is angry due to Sonia Gandhi being active and not discussing the blue print
Karishma Tanna along with her husband snapped in Mumbai
play icon0:52
Karishma Tanna along with her husband snapped in Mumbai
Malaika Arora turns heads in her red co-ord set at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:47
Malaika Arora turns heads in her red co-ord set at Mumbai Airport
Alia Bhatt looks surreal in her elegant saree look in Mumbai
play icon0:39
Alia Bhatt looks surreal in her elegant saree look in Mumbai
Suicide attack targeting security forces kills two, injures 7 in Peshawar
play icon1:49
Suicide attack targeting security forces kills two, injures 7 in Peshawar
