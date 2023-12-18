trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700252
Heavy Rain Causes Big Puddles in Many Places in Tamil Nadu

Dec 18, 2023
Non-stop rain is making some areas in Tamil Nadu flood with big puddles. This is making it hard for people and the government. They are working together to fix the problems. Be careful and stay updated about what's happening.

