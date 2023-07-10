NewsVideos
Heavy Rain causes impacts daily life in Himachal and Punjab

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Monsoon Fury: Due to the monsoon, the situation is getting worse in Himachal and Punjab. Due to heavy rains, flood-like situation has arisen at many places. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inquired about the situation from the chief ministers of both the states and assured them of all possible help.

