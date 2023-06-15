NewsVideos
Heavy Rain in many areas of Gujarat ahead of Biparjoy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: In view of the danger of Biparjoy, about 50 thousand people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Gujarat. According to the information, the effect of the storm has started appearing in the coastal areas of Gujarat. Heavy rains have started in many areas of Gujarat

US Capitol Hosts First-Ever Hindu-American Summit To Highlight Community Issues
US Capitol Hosts First-Ever Hindu-American Summit To Highlight Community Issues
'We See India As The Shining Star': Thales India VP Praises India’s Digital Technologies
'We See India As The Shining Star': Thales India VP Praises India’s Digital Technologies
Cyclone Biparjoy: Dwarkadhish Temple In Gujarat To Remain Shut For Devotees In View Of Cyclone
Cyclone Biparjoy: Dwarkadhish Temple In Gujarat To Remain Shut For Devotees In View Of Cyclone
Biparjoy seems to be taking fierce form, Watch EXCLUSIVE report from Ground Zero
Biparjoy seems to be taking fierce form, Watch EXCLUSIVE report from Ground Zero
Cyclone Biparjoy's impact to be seen in most states of North East
Cyclone Biparjoy's impact to be seen in most states of North East

