Heavy rain to continue in Mumbai today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
The rains in Mumbai and all its surrounding areas have increased the concern of the people. Due to this, water has been filled in all the low-lying areas. Due to the effect of rain, traffic has also been affected due to traffic jam on the roads.

CBI registers 6 cases in Manipur violence case, 10 accused arrested so far
play icon1:4
CBI registers 6 cases in Manipur violence case, 10 accused arrested so far
Manipur Breaking: Tweet of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi – Center took action after video went viral
play icon1:0
Manipur Breaking: Tweet of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi – Center took action after video went viral
Hearing on brutality in Supreme Court today
play icon3:36
Hearing on brutality in Supreme Court today
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt posed for paparazzi in Mumbai
play icon0:45
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt posed for paparazzi in Mumbai
Huma Qureshi makes ravishing appearance in Mayanagri
play icon1:33
Huma Qureshi makes ravishing appearance in Mayanagri

