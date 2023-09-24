trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666434
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy rain worsens situation in Bihar, 7 killed due to lightning in Patna

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Heavy Rain: Heavy rain alert has been issued in 4 states of the country, The situation has worsened due to heavy rains in Bihar, 7 people have died due to lightning in Patna, railway tracks are submerged due to heavy rains. Heavy rain alert has been issued in 6 districts of Bihar even today.
Follow Us

All Videos

Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Bihar, 7 people died in Patna
play icon1:56
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Bihar, 7 people died in Patna
PM Modi said on chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz - You too must take part in this quiz.
play icon8:56
PM Modi said on chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz - You too must take part in this quiz.
India Canada News: Khalistanis trembled..NIA's swift raid in Punjab
play icon1:0
India Canada News: Khalistanis trembled..NIA's swift raid in Punjab
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rain alert in 4 states of the country, alert issued for 12 districts of MP
play icon2:36
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rain alert in 4 states of the country, alert issued for 12 districts of MP
India Canada News: Preparations begin for the biggest action against Khalistan
play icon3:30
India Canada News: Preparations begin for the biggest action against Khalistan

Trending Videos

Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Bihar, 7 people died in Patna
play icon1:56
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Bihar, 7 people died in Patna
PM Modi said on chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz - You too must take part in this quiz.
play icon8:56
PM Modi said on chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz - You too must take part in this quiz.
India Canada News: Khalistanis trembled..NIA's swift raid in Punjab
play icon1:0
India Canada News: Khalistanis trembled..NIA's swift raid in Punjab
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rain alert in 4 states of the country, alert issued for 12 districts of MP
play icon2:36
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rain alert in 4 states of the country, alert issued for 12 districts of MP
India Canada News: Preparations begin for the biggest action against Khalistan
play icon3:30
India Canada News: Preparations begin for the biggest action against Khalistan
Bihar,Bihar news,heavy rain in bihar,bihar flood,rain in bihar,Bihar rains,Bihar floods,Bihar Rain,Bihar weather,Flood in Bihar,bihar rain news,bihar weather update,bihar weather report,bihar weather news,Floods in Bihar,bihar weather alert,bihar flood video,bihar weather forecast,bihar flood news,Bihar Weather News Today,Bihar lightning deaths,