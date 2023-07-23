trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639309
Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several areas of Vadodara district in Gujarat on July 22. Continuous downpour hit normal life troubling people.
