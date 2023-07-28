trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641571
Heavy rains in many parts of Delhi, Yamuna flowing above the danger mark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
It is raining continuously in Delhi Noida. Due to the rain, there was waterlogging on the roads. Due to this people are facing a lot of trouble in passing the vehicle.

