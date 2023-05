videoDetails

Heavy Ruckus outside Supreme Court against Imran Khan's release order

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

There is a lot of resentment among people against giving relief to former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan. Outside the Supreme Court, there is strong resentment of the public and many people are trying to break the gate and go to the Supreme Court.