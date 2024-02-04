trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717637
Heavy snowfall continues in Jammu and Kashmir for three consecutive days

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Rain and snowfall continues in Jammu and Kashmir for three consecutive days. A significant drop has been recorded in the minimum temperature in many areas in Kashmir. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

