Heavy Snowfall In Jammu Kashmir: Mechanical Department Initiates Snow Clearance Operation

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Heavy snowfall in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir has led the mechanical department to start clearing operations. They're working to address challenges caused by the thick snow, ensuring roads and pathways are cleared. This proactive effort shows authorities are committed to keeping the region accessible during winter.

