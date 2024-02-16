trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721941
Heavy Traffic Jam at Delhi-Ghazipur Border amid Bharat Bandh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Bharat Band Traffic Jam: The effect of Bharat Bandh of farmer organizations has started becoming visible. Huge traffic jam can be seen on Delhi-Ghazipur border. Farmers are adamant about their demands due to which people of Delhi-NCR are facing many problems.

