Here is why #boycottcadbury is Trending on social media | Zee News English

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Boycott Cadbury began trending on Twitter in response to its recent Diwali advertisement. Sadhvi Prachi, the leader of the VHP, tweeted her displeasure at the choice of "Damodar" as the name of a struggling lamp vendor. This, according to her, was done to "put the PM's father's name in a bad light." However, few Twitter users backed the VHP leader and MP's call to boycott Cadbury.