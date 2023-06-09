NewsVideos
Here's A Sneak Peak Into The 'Budgeted' Wedding Of FM Sitharaman's Daughter

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangmayi recently got married in a simple ceremony at a hotel in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area. Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangmayi tied the knot with Pratik Doshi, who hails from Gujarat. The marriage was solemnised as per the Brahmin tradition.

