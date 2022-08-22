NewsVideos

Here's how you can play rugby on water...

Imagine there's a game of rugby happening. You are tearing down the rugby pitch and when you try to reach the line, you dive. Why? Because this match is happening on water (and not a ground). It's common to slip, plunge into the lake by mistake or intentionally jump! Watch this story to witness this bizarre dream come true.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
