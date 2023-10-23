trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679116
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israel!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Updates: This is the 17th day of the Hamas-Israel war. Israel's attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon are increasing. Hezbollah terrorists are continuously firing rockets at Israel. Netanyahu has said other Lebanese should be prepared for war if Hezbollah decides to jump into the fight.
