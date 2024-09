videoDetails

Hezbollah's top commander Ibrahim Aqil killed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

Israel's big revenge against Hezbollah has come to light. Hezbollah's top commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed in this attack. So, about 14 people have died in this Israeli air strike. How was Hezbollah's top commander killed?