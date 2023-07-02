trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629624
High alert due to rain in Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
GUJRAT BREAKING: Floods in Gujarat have worsened the situation, Junagadh and Kutch are receiving heavy rains. High alert has been issued due to rain, flood like situation has happened in many cities.
