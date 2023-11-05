trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684343
High Pollution in Delhi-NCR, AQI Level Cross 450

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: A strong attack of pollution continues in Delhi-NCR. The level of pollution is increasing day by day. According to reports, due to burning of large amounts of stubble in Punjab and Haryana, its direct impact is visible in the capital.
