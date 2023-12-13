trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698635
NewsVideos
videoDetails

High Security Breach At Parliament, 4 Accused Arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Shocking incident took place during the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, in which a matter of lapse in Parliament came to light. At around one o'clock, suddenly two persons from the visitor's gallery jumped inside the House and threw a smoke bomb hidden in their shoes, due to which smoke was spread. According to the investigating agencies, a total of 6 accused are involved in this conspiracy. Of these, 4 accused are in police custody, while 2 accused are absconding. Amidst this incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made an important statement in Parliament.

All Videos

Neelam's Brother Reveals Important Information Regarding the Parliament Attack
Play Icon9:57
Neelam's Brother Reveals Important Information Regarding the Parliament Attack
Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
Play Icon5:34
 Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
Play Icon52:35
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?
Play Icon3:44
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?
Viral Video of Security Breach in Parliament
Play Icon6:40
Viral Video of Security Breach in Parliament

Trending Videos

Neelam's Brother Reveals Important Information Regarding the Parliament Attack
play icon9:57
Neelam's Brother Reveals Important Information Regarding the Parliament Attack
Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
play icon5:34
Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
play icon52:35
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?
play icon3:44
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?
Viral Video of Security Breach in Parliament
play icon6:40
Viral Video of Security Breach in Parliament
sagar sharma parliament,manoranjan parliament attack,Parliament security breach,Security Breach In Parliament,lok sabha security breach,parliament security breach update,security breach in lok sabha,lok sabha security breach news today,Parliament attack,lok sabha security breach today,security breach parliament,loksabha security breach video,security breach in parliament today,parliament security security breach,Baat Pate Ki,parliament anniversary,