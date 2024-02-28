trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725770
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal crisis deepens as minister Vikramaditya resigns

Sonam|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Himachal Political Crisis: There is a crisis on the government of CM Sukhu in Himachal Pradesh. Vikramaditya Singh has resigned from the post of minister. Amidst the resentment of ministers and MLAs, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu may resign from the post. 14 MLAs have been suspended in Himachal Assembly. This big decision has been taken as soon as the session of Himachal Assembly starts. Suspended MLAs include Jairam Thakur, Janak Raj, Lokendra, Ranveer Nikka.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Indian YouTuber Unveils Alleged 'Scam' By Ola Driver, Sparks Widespread Reaction
Play Icon01:26
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian YouTuber Unveils Alleged 'Scam' By Ola Driver, Sparks Widespread Reaction
Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns
Play Icon04:14
Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns
Himachal CM Sukhu offers to quit
Play Icon06:19
Himachal CM Sukhu offers to quit
Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur:
Play Icon00:48
Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur: "Government Has Lost Moral Rights to Stay in Power," Claims CM Sukhu Presented Resignation
HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offers to resign
Play Icon03:56
HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offers to resign

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Indian YouTuber Unveils Alleged 'Scam' By Ola Driver, Sparks Widespread Reaction
play icon1:26
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian YouTuber Unveils Alleged 'Scam' By Ola Driver, Sparks Widespread Reaction
Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns
play icon4:14
Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns
Himachal CM Sukhu offers to quit
play icon6:19
Himachal CM Sukhu offers to quit
Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur:
play icon0:48
Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur: "Government Has Lost Moral Rights to Stay in Power," Claims CM Sukhu Presented Resignation
HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offers to resign
play icon3:56
HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offers to resign