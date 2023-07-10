NewsVideos
Himachal Flood: 100 year old bridge washed away

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Flood 2023: A part of Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 3 in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh has been washed away in water. A 100-year-old bridge has been washed away in Mandi. A flood-like situation has developed in Thunag of Mandi itself.

