Himachal Flood: Furore due to floods and rains in Himachal, vehicles flowing in Beas river in Kullu-Mandi

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Himachal Flood: Due to rain and flood, Himachal has become an outcry-like situation, a horrifying scene of inundation was seen in Kullu, while in Mandi, a car was washed away in the raging waves of the Beas river. At the same time, in Manali, the ATM machine was washed away in the river Beas due to floods.
