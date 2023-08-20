trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651290
Himachal Flood: JP Nadda reached disaster-hit areas, met victims at Sirmauri Tal

Aug 20, 2023
Himachal Flood: BJP National President JP Nadda reached to visit the disaster affected areas. Here he met the victims at Sirmauri Tal. Along with this, Nadda assured full help to the victims, he said that PM Modi is deeply saddened by the Himachal disaster. The PM is constantly taking stock of the situation by talking to the Himachal CM. Along with this, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari have assured full help to Chief Minister Sukhu.
