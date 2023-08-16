trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649743
Himachal Flood News: Scattered dead bodies, screams... Himachal was ruined by the deluge!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Himachal Flood News Today: There is an outcry in Himachal Pradesh due to floods and rains. There is a possibility of a loss of Rs 10 thousand crore in the state so far due to the disaster caused by the rains. Schools and colleges in Himachal were also closed on August 16 due to bad weather.

Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
play icon1:57
Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
play icon1:27
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
play icon7:33
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
play icon3:46
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On 5th Death Anniversary
play icon2:22
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On 5th Death Anniversary

