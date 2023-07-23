trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639261
Himachal Flood update: Heavy rains possible till July 25, people advised to stay away from river drains

|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Himachal Flood update: Orange alert has been issued for heavy rains in Himachal, there is a possibility of heavy rains till July 25. Local people and tourists have been instructed to stay away from river drains.
