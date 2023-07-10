NewsVideos
Himachal Flood update: Hotel in Beas was not covered in seconds in Manali, the bus was covered in river in minutes

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Himachal Flood update: Pictures of havoc due to floods are coming from Manali, where the entire hotel in Manali got submerged in Beas river in seconds. And in Manali itself, the river got submerged within a few minutes.

