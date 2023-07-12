trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634216
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal Floods Update: More than 800 roads closed due to landslide, Beas river gave a fierce look

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
In Himachal, the Beas river has taken a fierce form. Tremendous upwelling is being seen in Beas river in Kullu. The rising water level in the Beas river in the surrounding areas has affected the lives of thousands of people. At the same time, 828 roads have been closed due to landslides in Himachal Pradesh.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: General Secretary of Muslim World League Dr Al-issa gave a big statement in front of Ajit Doval
play icon44:4
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: General Secretary of Muslim World League Dr Al-issa gave a big statement in front of Ajit Doval
Delhi Flood Update: Water entered the houses of Yamuna Bazar, the danger of flood is increasing continuously
play icon4:50
Delhi Flood Update: Water entered the houses of Yamuna Bazar, the danger of flood is increasing continuously
Uttarakhand Flood: Orgy of rain from Garhwal to Kumaon, frightening pictures came in front
play icon1:59
Uttarakhand Flood: Orgy of rain from Garhwal to Kumaon, frightening pictures came in front
Rajasthan Weather Update: Flood of water on the roads of Ajmer, nature's havoc from mountain to field
play icon3:19
Rajasthan Weather Update: Flood of water on the roads of Ajmer, nature's havoc from mountain to field
Baat Pate Ki: Seema ISI agent or madly in love, Seema Haider's brother in Pakiran Army
play icon40:18
Baat Pate Ki: Seema ISI agent or madly in love, Seema Haider's brother in Pakiran Army
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: General Secretary of Muslim World League Dr Al-issa gave a big statement in front of Ajit Doval
play icon44:4
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: General Secretary of Muslim World League Dr Al-issa gave a big statement in front of Ajit Doval
Delhi Flood Update: Water entered the houses of Yamuna Bazar, the danger of flood is increasing continuously
play icon4:50
Delhi Flood Update: Water entered the houses of Yamuna Bazar, the danger of flood is increasing continuously
Uttarakhand Flood: Orgy of rain from Garhwal to Kumaon, frightening pictures came in front
play icon1:59
Uttarakhand Flood: Orgy of rain from Garhwal to Kumaon, frightening pictures came in front
Rajasthan Weather Update: Flood of water on the roads of Ajmer, nature's havoc from mountain to field
play icon3:19
Rajasthan Weather Update: Flood of water on the roads of Ajmer, nature's havoc from mountain to field
Baat Pate Ki: Seema ISI agent or madly in love, Seema Haider's brother in Pakiran Army
play icon40:18
Baat Pate Ki: Seema ISI agent or madly in love, Seema Haider's brother in Pakiran Army
Himachal Pradesh weather update,Himachal rains,himachal today weather,Himachal floods,himachal beas river flood,beas river flood,kullu beas river,beas nadi me badh,himachal flood video,himachal viral video,Himachal Pradesh floods,floods in himachal pradesh,himachal flood,Himachal Pradesh flood,landslide in Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh news,himachal pradesh flood news,Himachal Pradesh landslide,himachal flood 2023,Zee News,Himachal Pradesh,