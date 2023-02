videoDetails

Himachal: Injured youth airlifted by Chief Minister’s helicopter for emergency surgery

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

A patient in serious condition was airlifted on Feb 14 from Killar in Chamba district of HP. The patient is shifted to Tanda medical college and is in safe condition. He was airlifted in a helicopter sent by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. CM Sukhu directed hospital authorities to provide free treatment to the patient.