Himachal Landslide takes life of 13 people amid heavy rainfall

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Himachal Landslide Today: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a 'yellow' alert for Himachal Pradesh, predicting moderate to heavy rains amid threats of flash floods and landslides that have ravaged the hill state. The Regional Meteorological Office said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in some parts of some districts across the state. Meanwhile, let us tell you that about 13 people have died due to landslides at different places in Himachal in 24 hours.
