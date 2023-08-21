trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651801
Himachal News: Last farewell to the martyred soldiers in Leh, Vijay Kumar's body reached Pritak village

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Himachal News: The country is giving last farewell to the soldiers who were martyred in the accident in Leh, the mortal remains of Martyr Vijay Kumar reached the native village Diman. A large number of villagers and family bid farewell to Martyr Vijay Kumar.
