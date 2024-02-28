trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725837
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal Political Crisis: 'Attempt to lure our MLAs...', says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Himachal Political Crisis: In Himachal Pradesh, politics is hot after the defeat of Abhishek Manu Singhvi and the victory of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan due to cross voting of Congress MLAs in the Rajya Sabha elections. After the uproar in Himachal Assembly on Wednesday, speculations about the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu intensified.Meanwhile, a big statement from Sukhu has come out.

All Videos

MP Kanimozhi Questions Newspaper Ad With Chinese Flag On Rocket Image
Play Icon00:39
 MP Kanimozhi Questions Newspaper Ad With Chinese Flag On Rocket Image
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Disqualification Motion Against Rebel Congress MLAs; Foils Conspiracy to Topple Government
Play Icon02:21
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Disqualification Motion Against Rebel Congress MLAs; Foils Conspiracy to Topple Government
Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
Play Icon04:54
Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer submit report to Kharge within 24 hours
Play Icon00:48
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer submit report to Kharge within 24 hours
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
Play Icon03:54
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi

Trending Videos

MP Kanimozhi Questions Newspaper Ad With Chinese Flag On Rocket Image
play icon0:39
MP Kanimozhi Questions Newspaper Ad With Chinese Flag On Rocket Image
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Disqualification Motion Against Rebel Congress MLAs; Foils Conspiracy to Topple Government
play icon2:21
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Disqualification Motion Against Rebel Congress MLAs; Foils Conspiracy to Topple Government
Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
play icon4:54
Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer submit report to Kharge within 24 hours
play icon0:48
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer submit report to Kharge within 24 hours
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
play icon3:54
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi