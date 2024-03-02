trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726759
Himachal Political Crisis: Vikramaditya visit delhi today

Mar 02, 2024
Himachal Politics: Problems of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh are showing no sign of abating. The Sukhu government is on the verge of collapse after the Rajya Sabha elections. At the same time, now Vikramaditya Singh has posed a new challenge to the Congress. He has removed his official position and party name from his Facebook bio. Earlier there was the name of PWD Minister and Indian National Congress. Now only 'Himachal Ka Sevak' is written there.

