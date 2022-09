Himachal Pradesh: CM Jairam Thakur holds roadshow in Mandi

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur held a roadshow in Mandi district of the state on September 12. The Chief Minister later addressed function organised at Mela Ground, Jogindernagar.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

