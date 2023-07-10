trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633375
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Rain Update: The rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused huge devastation. In most parts of the state including Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Shimla, nature has wreaked havoc. There was a sudden flood in Thunag of Mandi and the market was completely destroyed.
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
Flood warning in Delhi!
Flood warning in Delhi!
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls meeting over heavy loss due to rains in Himachal Pradesh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls meeting over heavy loss due to rains in Himachal Pradesh
