Himachal Pradesh Flood News: People were worshiping in the temple, suddenly a flood came and everything was destroyed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Himachal Flood News Today: Seeing these pictures of Himachal Pradesh, you too will be shocked. This scene of devastation will shake you to the core. Due to the landslide, the slaughter house and many houses came under the grip. The building collapsed in just a few seconds. As soon as the building collapsed, there was hue and cry all around. People got scared due to the sky disaster.

