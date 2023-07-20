trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637760
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
During the floods and rain in Himachal Pradesh, women cops played an important role in rescue and relief operations amid the heavy rains and flood situation in the state. During flood relief and rescue operations, a charge of DGP was also given to woman Cop Satwant Atwal Trivedi by state govt as DGP was on leave. With DGP Satwant Atwal Trivedi, two women SP in the major flood-hit districts of Kullu and Mandi also performed an exceptional role. DGP Satwant Atwal Trivedi said they have proved that they are not less than anyone.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
play icon5:8
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
play icon11:27
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
play icon1:24
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
play icon1:49
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
play icon0:35
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
play icon5:8
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
play icon11:27
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
play icon1:24
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
play icon1:49
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
play icon0:35
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल