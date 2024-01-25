trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713708
Himanta Biswa Sharma issues statement over Rahul Gandhi's Arrest

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa has made a huge statement regarding FIR that have been registered against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi. Himanta Biswa said that Rahul will be arrested after Lok Sabha elections.

