Himanta Sarma Slams Oppn’s Demand on PM Modi’s Statement on Manipur | Assam | Narendra Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Talking about Manipur Violence and allegations on PM Modi for not visiting the devastated state or giving any statement on it, Assam Chief Minister said that he (PM Modi) has visited the northeast 60 times. He added that PM Modi knows everything and he is guiding everything.

