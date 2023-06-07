NewsVideos
Hindu Boy becomes Namazi, know how online gaming did conversion?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
While playing an online game, a Hindu minor child started offering Namaz five times. Seeing this act of the child, his relatives were shocked. This game of conversion is going on in many parts of the country. It is being told that Pakistan also has a hand in this.

